Van and caravan set ablaze in suspected arson attack

PUBLISHED: 18:16 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:16 12 May 2020

Police said the fire happened in Mallard Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police said the fire happened in Mallard Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information after a caravan, a van, a garden shed and fencing were destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called by the fire service at around 1.30am on Friday, May 8 after receiving reports of a fire in the Chantry residential area.

A Tourer caravan parked in a parking area in Mallard Way, near the junction of Birkfield Drive, was found alight.

The blaze spread to a nearby Ford van, a garden shed and fences.

Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Police believe the blaze may have been started deliberately and have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, quoting crime reference 37/25347/20.

Topic Tags:

