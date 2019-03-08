Sunshine and Showers

Woman remains in hospital after Cullingham Road fire

PUBLISHED: 12:46 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 06 May 2019

Emergency services were in Cullingham Road, in Ipswich, at the scene of a fire in a first floor flat Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Emergency services were in Cullingham Road, in Ipswich, at the scene of a fire in a first floor flat Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

A young Ipswich woman remains in hospital after her flat was engulfed in smoke.

The police cordon in Cullingham Road was surrounded by officers by Suffolk Constabulary, firefighters and paramedics Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe police cordon in Cullingham Road was surrounded by officers by Suffolk Constabulary, firefighters and paramedics Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The woman was unconscious when firefighters arrived at her flat in Cullingham Road on the night of Friday, May 3.

Nearby residents had to leave their homes as fire crews battled clouds of smoke to enter the flat through the balcony.

She had become trapped in her home as the fire spread through the inside, although neighbours believe she had managed to extinguish the fire herself.

Paramedics and firefighters resuscitated her on scene before getting her out through the front door and then taking her to hospital.

Among the items damaged in the Cullingham Road fire were a TV and outdoor furniture, in addition to a smoke damaged door and smashed window. Picture: ARCHANTAmong the items damaged in the Cullingham Road fire were a TV and outdoor furniture, in addition to a smoke damaged door and smashed window. Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbour Tim Leggett was enjoying an evening at home when he saw the blue lights of emergency vehicles shine through his window and immediately knew something was wrong.

He said: “There were four fire engines outside the house and we were all told to evacuate our homes. Smoke was billowing out from her balcony doors and across the car park.

“My other neighbour has a young child and they had to go outside and sit in their cars to keep warm while they watched the firefighters at work.

“The whole street was out watching - we have a very strong community here, it is a bit like Coronation Street.

“We weren't too scared as we could see the emergency services had the situation under control, but we were concerned about her health.”

Mr Leggett added the lady is relatively new to the street, but has already become a friend of many in the quiet cul-de-sac.

“She always has the time to say hello to everyone in the street,” he said.

“I've been told that she's still in hospital but is doing ok - I wish her all the best.”

Another resident added: “I saw lots of fire trucks but at the time didn't think it was a big fire.

“I'm sad to hear she is in hospital but I hope she is getting better.”

Firefighters later left the scene at around midnight after securing the property and extinguishing remaining embers.

