Police probe attempted robbery of 11-year-old boy

PUBLISHED: 07:51 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 10 July 2019

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy at a park in Ipswich.

According to a spokesman from Suffolk police, it happened at the Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road, at around 12.15pm on Saturday, July 6.

An 11-year-old boy was approached by two unknown men in the park who asked him if they could ride on his scooter.

The boy declined.

The two men then became aggressive and verbally threatened him.

The boy then ran away from the two men.

Anyone who witnessed the attempted robbery or has any information could assist officers in their investigation is urged to contact Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/39785/19.

You can also report information by emailing james.cornforth@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

WATCH: ‘Supercop’ Ali on why he had to walk away from job he loved

Ali Livingstone has left the police force after 18 years on the beat. Ali suffered a mental breakdown and now wants to encourage people to talk about their mental health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich council to look at security after queues build up at music festival

Long queues built up at the Soqne Street entrance to Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

CCTV images released after spate of railway station bicycle thefts

Do you recognise these men? British Transport Police would like to speak to them in connection toa series of bike thefts in Ipswich Picture: BTP

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police probe attempted robbery of 11-year-old boy

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘They can’t meet his needs’ – Family’s dismay as non-verbal boy assigned mainstream school

Daniel Dellar, who has autism and Dravet syndrome, has been assigned a mainstream school from September Picture: MANDY DELLAR

Stay with us for live updates on breaking news

Breaking news from across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Garnett on Golf: Suffolk hopes dashed after disappointing defeat

Suffolk team which met Cambridgeshire at Brampton Park. Back (from left): Joe Cardy (team captain) Chris Fleming, James Biggs, Monty Scowsill, Alfie Halil and George Fricker. Front: Sam Debenham, Jack Cardy and Habebul Islam. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Lambert says he ‘hasn’t spent any money’ – but Ipswich Town’s budget will still be big by League One standards

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was keen to stress his lack of funds following last weekend's 3-2 friendly defeat to German side Paderborn. Photo: Ross Halls
