Police probe attempted robbery of 11-year-old boy

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy at a park in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to a spokesman from Suffolk police, it happened at the Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road, at around 12.15pm on Saturday, July 6.

An 11-year-old boy was approached by two unknown men in the park who asked him if they could ride on his scooter.

The boy declined.

The two men then became aggressive and verbally threatened him.

The boy then ran away from the two men.

Anyone who witnessed the attempted robbery or has any information could assist officers in their investigation is urged to contact Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/39785/19.

You can also report information by emailing james.cornforth@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org