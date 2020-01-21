Suspended prison sentence for drug dealer found in possession of cannabis

An Ipswich drug dealer who was found in possession of £500 worth of cannabis has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Daniel Foard, 26, who was living in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich.

He admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work and was given a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Godfried Duah, prosecuting, said that police officers who executed a search warrant at Foard's home address in March 2018 found 40g of cannabis worth £520.

Foard's DNA was found on the packaging of the drugs and he admitted to police that he had supplied cannabis to close friends.

The court heard that Foard, who was not legally represented, had a nine week old baby and would lose his job if he was sent to prison.