E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suspended prison sentence for drug dealer found in possession of cannabis

PUBLISHED: 20:05 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:05 21 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich drug dealer who was found in possession of £500 worth of cannabis has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Daniel Foard, 26, who was living in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich.

He admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

You may also want to watch:

He was also ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work and was given a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Godfried Duah, prosecuting, said that police officers who executed a search warrant at Foard's home address in March 2018 found 40g of cannabis worth £520.

Foard's DNA was found on the packaging of the drugs and he admitted to police that he had supplied cannabis to close friends.

The court heard that Foard, who was not legally represented, had a nine week old baby and would lose his job if he was sent to prison.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Train hits deer – blocking London Liverpool Street to Norwich line

The 4.30pm service from London Liverpool Street has hit a deer and is blocking all lines. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich MP hopeful of Orwell Bridge solutions in place ‘by next winter’

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Suspended prison sentence for drug dealer found in possession of cannabis

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

16 half-term treats to keep families entertained

The Little Prince, a new family show by Luca Silvestrini and Protein Dance is being staged at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds for half term Photo: Chris Nash
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists