University of Suffolk evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The Univeristy of Suffolk is evactuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

The University of Suffolk has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found in the post room this morning.

Police were called by university staff today, Tuesday, March 12 at around 9.30am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the main university building, at the Waterfront in Ipswich, had been evacuated and that police cordons were being put in place.

A spokesman for the university said: “The University’s Waterfront Building is currently closed.

“Police are in attendance due to a suspicious package in our post room.

“Staff and students have been advised to work from other parts of the campus.”

Jodie McPherson, who studies law and criminology, was in the main building when it was evacuated this morning.

She said: “I was in the lecture hall and the security people came in and said could we please evacuate the building.

“There were hundreds and hundreds of people evacuated from the building.

“Police then turned up and everyone was told to get off site as soon as possible.

“They have now closed the building.

“Police are there, fire engines are there and so is the bomb squad.

“They are asking everyone to stay as far away as possible.”

Miss McPherson said students had been calm during the evacuation, but grew more concerned when they discovered the reason why.

She said: “People didn’t seem that concerned to begin with.

“But when we got outside people were pleased to get away.

“Once people realised this was real, people said ‘oh my God, I don’t know what to do’.

“Some people were panicking, trying to get as far away as possible.

“This is the last thing you would expect to happen in Ipswich.”

A law student at the university, who wished not to be named, added: “We were sat in a lecture and at about 9.30am through the intercom in each room we were told we needed to evacuate immediately.

“I was on the third floor so it was difficult to get out because everyone was trying to get out at once,

“Once we got out the staff had megaphones saying to move away.

“Since that they have updated that there is a suspicious package in the post room and I am sat in the university car park now because I have another lecture.

“There’s police cordons and lots of police in the area.”

The bomb scare comes less than a week after the University of Essex’s Colchester campus was evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package on Thursday, March 7.

It came just an hour after a suspicious parcel was discovered at Glasgow University, resulting in a controlled explosion by bomb disposal officers.

Three suspect packages were also found in London on Tuesday last week.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.