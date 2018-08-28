From Sutton Hoo to Ramsholt: new show to explore the magic of the Deben

The River Deben is to star in an episode of a brand-new BBC tv series which begins on Monday night.

River Walks follows a range of presenters as they get to know the people and places along the water’s edge in different parts of the country.

Suffolk will be represented by the River Deben and its stretch from Sutton Hoo to Ramsholt.

One Show reporter Miranda Krestovnikoff travelled to Suffolk to film the episode which is one of eleven to be shown on Monday .

Miranda has visited the county before but said there was something different about filming this latest show.

“I have done a lot of filming here before but it was lovely to visit bits I had not visited before,” said Miranda.

“Even people in Suffolk are not particularly familiar with this part of the river.

“We usually see it from the land perspective. Seeing this from a river point of view we get a different perspective.”

On her eight-mile trip along the Deben viewers will see Miranda meet with a vast array of characters who live and work in and around the river: some human and others from the animal kingdom.

She was impressed by the dedication and passion of those she met including one of her favourites, Ramsholt harbour master, George Collins.

“Every person I spoke to had this magical link to the river, said Miranda, “people do not want to leave it.”

“George’s father was the harbour master as well. He has got the river in his blood.”

As well as meeting with Mr Collins Miranda also met with the team at Sutton Hoo and spoke to them about their plans to expand.

The series was filmed just a few weeks ago towards the start of November and Miranda hopes that despite the time of year people will, quite literally, follow in her footsteps.

“The fantastic autumn colours we just enhanced by the beautiful sunshine.

“I think that makes it feel more real,” said Miranda.

“I think that’s the beauty of what we were filming. It’s something everybody can do.

“Just take three hours and just do it. Do all of it and end up in the Ramsholt Arms.”

The River Deben episode will air on Monday, December 10 at 7.30pm on BBC 1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer.