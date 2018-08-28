Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

From Sutton Hoo to Ramsholt: new show to explore the magic of the Deben

PUBLISHED: 19:30 07 December 2018

Miranda Krestovnikoff said she had enjoyed hearing the stories of those along the Deben Picture: EYE FILM

Miranda Krestovnikoff said she had enjoyed hearing the stories of those along the Deben Picture: EYE FILM

Archant

The River Deben is to star in an episode of a brand-new BBC tv series which begins on Monday night.

Miranda Krestovnikoff said she had come across a fantastic array of wildlife during her river walk Picture: EYE FILMMiranda Krestovnikoff said she had come across a fantastic array of wildlife during her river walk Picture: EYE FILM

River Walks follows a range of presenters as they get to know the people and places along the water’s edge in different parts of the country.

Suffolk will be represented by the River Deben and its stretch from Sutton Hoo to Ramsholt.

One Show reporter Miranda Krestovnikoff travelled to Suffolk to film the episode which is one of eleven to be shown on Monday .

Miranda has visited the county before but said there was something different about filming this latest show.

River Walks will be exploring a route from Sutton Hoo to Ramsholt next week Picture: EYE FILMRiver Walks will be exploring a route from Sutton Hoo to Ramsholt next week Picture: EYE FILM

“I have done a lot of filming here before but it was lovely to visit bits I had not visited before,” said Miranda.

“Even people in Suffolk are not particularly familiar with this part of the river.

“We usually see it from the land perspective. Seeing this from a river point of view we get a different perspective.”

On her eight-mile trip along the Deben viewers will see Miranda meet with a vast array of characters who live and work in and around the river: some human and others from the animal kingdom.

The Deben will be at the centre of a new BBC programme next week Picture: EYE FILMThe Deben will be at the centre of a new BBC programme next week Picture: EYE FILM

She was impressed by the dedication and passion of those she met including one of her favourites, Ramsholt harbour master, George Collins.

“Every person I spoke to had this magical link to the river, said Miranda, “people do not want to leave it.”

“George’s father was the harbour master as well. He has got the river in his blood.”

As well as meeting with Mr Collins Miranda also met with the team at Sutton Hoo and spoke to them about their plans to expand.

Miranda Krestovnikoff will be following part of the River Deben on a new show on Monday night Picture: EYE FILMMiranda Krestovnikoff will be following part of the River Deben on a new show on Monday night Picture: EYE FILM

The series was filmed just a few weeks ago towards the start of November and Miranda hopes that despite the time of year people will, quite literally, follow in her footsteps.

“The fantastic autumn colours we just enhanced by the beautiful sunshine.

“I think that makes it feel more real,” said Miranda.

“I think that’s the beauty of what we were filming. It’s something everybody can do.

“Just take three hours and just do it. Do all of it and end up in the Ramsholt Arms.”

The River Deben episode will air on Monday, December 10 at 7.30pm on BBC 1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

It’s a date! Time capsule is buried under Ipswich Cornhill until 2050

19:30 Mark Langford
Suffolk County Council engineer Ty Kidd, part of the current project team, with ex-Mayor of Ipswich Bill Quinton – both were involved in the last Cornhill project in the 1980s.

Brothers Damon and Riley O’Donnell joined Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley to make it a date to remember at Ipswich’s new-look Cornhill as they buried a time capsule beneath the iconic Gateways - not to be opened before 2050.

Why are our trains getting worse?

19:23 Jake Foxford
Chaos on the trains at London Liverpool Street - Greater Anglia are promising change but commuters are unconvinced after the ORR's latest figures Picture: JON CARNEY

More trains than ever are being delayed or cancelled on East Anglia’s rail network as repeated pledges to improve services failed to materialise, the industry watchdog has said.

BT employees at Adastral Park face the prospect of job losses and pay restructuring

18:14 Jessica Hill
Photo by John Birdsall shows this year's Prospect BT conferenc in May, where delegates voted to press for the protection of the pay, terms and conditions of anyone adversely affected by the People Framework changes

Some of the 3,000 people employed by BT at Adastral Park could be facing the prospect of looming redundancy this Christmas.

Wedding ring and necklace stolen in Ipswich burglary

16:34 Michael Steward
The burglary happened at a home in Dale Hall Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A wedding ring and diamond necklace have been stolen from a house in Ipswich following a burglary.

Video WATCH: Fireball engulfs lorry after A14 crash

16:11 Jake Foxford
A14 lorry fire Picture: PAUL DAVEY

This was the blaze on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this afternoon after a lorry was caught fire.

Video Grandmother sheds six stone after health scare

16:11 Megan Aldous
Lorraine had a health scare which led her to make the decision that she needed to lose weight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman who suffered a seizure in her sleep was left mortified when paramedics found her naked - and has now dropped five dress sizes in a bid to live a healthier lifestyle.

Updated Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

16:06 Geraldine Scott
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Pop up markets, prizes, free Prosecco and ‘we’ll even pay your parking ticket’ - how retailers are trying to persuade us to ditch the internet and come to their stores this Christmas

16:00 Jessica Hill
Shoppers learn about Debenhams free parking

With retail in the doldrums, stores are going the extra mile to get shoppers through their doors this festive season.

Tavis murder trial adjourned until Monday

15:51 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis-Spencer-Aitkens has been adjourned until Monday.

Man arrested after burglary at Manning’s

15:19 Megan Aldous
Mannings Amusments in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of burglary at Manning’s Amusement Park in Felixstowe.

Most read

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Man disqualified for crash that killed best friend caught driving again

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide