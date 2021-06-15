News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Teen completes walk of every named road in Ipswich — covering nearly 600km

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM June 15, 2021   
Suzanna Kempton and her mum Nicky Clifton have walked every road in Ipswich as part of Suzanna's Duk

Suzanna Kempton and her mum Nicky Clifton have walked every road in Ipswich as part of Suzanna's Duke of Edinburgh Award - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A teenager from Ipswich has completed her walk of every named road in the town, covering a mammoth 594km in the process. 

Suzanna Kempton, who turns 18 in two days, began the challenge back in June 2020 and finished her final walk on Friday, June 11. 

The Northgate School student set herself the target of walking every named road as part of her silver Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) award. 

Suzzana Kempton has walked every road in Ipswich as part of her Duke of Edinburgh Award. Picture: S

Suzzana Kempton walked every named road of Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Miss Kempton said she completed the task by taking on three hours of walking each week, covering 14km over the seven days. 

Originally her aim was just to walk a certain amount of kilometres or certain amount of hours, before deciding on every named road in Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been a lot of work, and my feet are pretty sore at the moment," Miss Kempton said.

"It has been quite good really because I have not been doing much exercise."

Suzanna Kempton and her mum Nicky Clifton have walked every road in Ipswich as part of Suzanna's Duk

Suzanna Kempton and her mum Nicky Clifton - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road
  3. 3 Boss blames furlough scheme for hiring woes
  1. 4 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say
  2. 5 Man left with three broken ribs after assault by group of men in Ipswich town centre
  3. 6 Woman thought partner was going to kill her during row, court hears
  4. 7 Ipswich newsagents has licence revoked over sales of super-strength lager
  5. 8 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
  6. 9 Ipswich man wanted for theft and fraud offences
  7. 10 Ipswich man admits downloading indecent images of children

The 17-year-old said the logistics of the walks proved to be the most difficult.

Miss Kempton walked all the named roads in Ipswich that have been specified by Ipswich Borough Council with her mum Nicky Clifton, and the walk did not include any unnamed or unofficial paths.

"Trying to make it all connect together and figure out which roads we had to do and how much we could do in one walk was the hardest," Miss Kempton added.

"Devonshire Road is really steep and luckily we walked down it so it was not that much of a problem.

Miss Kempton has now finished the physical section of her DofE award, and is now hoping to complete her volunteering and skill part.

As part of her volunteering award, she will be helping out at the British Heart Foundation in the town. 

Miss Kempton set up a crowdfunding page to raise money and awareness for Suffolk Mind. 

So far she has raised £252 for the charity, which she says she is "extremely" happy with.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A night out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in 2002

Gallery

Curve Bar nights out and special events - are you in these photos?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Coastal areas such as Lowestoft could benefit from additional government funding, say MPs. Picture:

Opinion

My frustration at how rude drawings balls up our beaches

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as

Video

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and flooding for next week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus