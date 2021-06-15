Published: 7:00 PM June 15, 2021

A teenager from Ipswich has completed her walk of every named road in the town, covering a mammoth 594km in the process.

Suzanna Kempton, who turns 18 in two days, began the challenge back in June 2020 and finished her final walk on Friday, June 11.

The Northgate School student set herself the target of walking every named road as part of her silver Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) award.

Miss Kempton said she completed the task by taking on three hours of walking each week, covering 14km over the seven days.

Originally her aim was just to walk a certain amount of kilometres or certain amount of hours, before deciding on every named road in Ipswich.

"It has been a lot of work, and my feet are pretty sore at the moment," Miss Kempton said.

"It has been quite good really because I have not been doing much exercise."

The 17-year-old said the logistics of the walks proved to be the most difficult.

Miss Kempton walked all the named roads in Ipswich that have been specified by Ipswich Borough Council with her mum Nicky Clifton, and the walk did not include any unnamed or unofficial paths.

"Trying to make it all connect together and figure out which roads we had to do and how much we could do in one walk was the hardest," Miss Kempton added.

"Devonshire Road is really steep and luckily we walked down it so it was not that much of a problem.

Miss Kempton has now finished the physical section of her DofE award, and is now hoping to complete her volunteering and skill part.

As part of her volunteering award, she will be helping out at the British Heart Foundation in the town.

Miss Kempton set up a crowdfunding page to raise money and awareness for Suffolk Mind.

So far she has raised £252 for the charity, which she says she is "extremely" happy with.