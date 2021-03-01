News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Swan dead after dog attack

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:12 PM March 1, 2021   
A swan has died after being attacked by a Labrador dog in Martlesham 

A swan has died after being attacked by a Labrador dog in Martlesham - Credit: Tony Garnett

The police are hunting for the owners of a dog which killed a swan during an attack at Martlesham Creek over the weekend.

The incident happened at the creek off Sandy Lane on Saturday, February 27, at around 1.40pm.

A member of the public said while walking along the footpath he saw a dog off the lead in the river. 

The dog, described as a dark Labrador thought to be called Chester, was seen by witnesses chasing the swan and fatally injuring it.

His owners are described by a witness as being a white male in his 60s with a walking stick and wearing a brown coat and a white female of similar age with long black hair and a green coat.

They were seen to walk off along the footpath in the direction of St Mary’s Church.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows the owners of the dog responsible should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/9937/21.

Ipswich News

