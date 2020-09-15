E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Injured swan rescued by police after flying into Ipswich bridge

PUBLISHED: 11:25 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 15 September 2020

The swan was injured after flying into the bridge near Ipswich railway station. Picture: ARCHANT

The swan was injured after flying into the bridge near Ipswich railway station. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An injured swan was rescued by police after flying into the bridge by Ipswich railway station and being left covered in blood.

Police were called to the scene near Ipswich railway station to help rescue the swan. Picture: ARCHANTPolice were called to the scene near Ipswich railway station to help rescue the swan. Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to the scene outside the railway station shortly after 9.30am on Tuesday, September 15 to reports a swan was on the B1075.

A member of the public had reportedly tried to help the swan after it had flown into the bridge over the River Orwell and then made its way up to the road.

Officers were sent to the scene to take care of the swan and managed to cordon off a small shelter with traffic barriers to keep it safe.

The bird, covered in blood from the neck down, is now being taken to the vet by police officers for further treatment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

“No talking at work” warning to returning Ipswich council staff

Staff are preparing to return to Grafton House. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man found guilty of deliberately driving his car at three men

Thomas Broughton, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, has been warned he faces a jail sentence after being found guilty of driving his car at three men in St Helen's Street, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Former pub could be turned into a home

The Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings closed in 2012, with owners seeking permission to convert it into a home Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Fowkes is hat-trick hero as Needham beat Stowmarket to set up final date with Lowestoft

Needham Market players celebrate after Ben Fowkes breaks the deadlock with the opening goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON

RAF base lit up to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

RAF Bawdsey, a former radar station in Suffolk, one of two sites where an