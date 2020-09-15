Injured swan rescued by police after flying into Ipswich bridge
PUBLISHED: 11:25 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 15 September 2020
Archant
An injured swan was rescued by police after flying into the bridge by Ipswich railway station and being left covered in blood.
Police were called to the scene outside the railway station shortly after 9.30am on Tuesday, September 15 to reports a swan was on the B1075.
A member of the public had reportedly tried to help the swan after it had flown into the bridge over the River Orwell and then made its way up to the road.
Officers were sent to the scene to take care of the swan and managed to cordon off a small shelter with traffic barriers to keep it safe.
The bird, covered in blood from the neck down, is now being taken to the vet by police officers for further treatment.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.