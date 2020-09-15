Injured swan rescued by police after flying into Ipswich bridge

The swan was injured after flying into the bridge near Ipswich railway station. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An injured swan was rescued by police after flying into the bridge by Ipswich railway station and being left covered in blood.

Police were called to the scene near Ipswich railway station to help rescue the swan. Picture: ARCHANT Police were called to the scene near Ipswich railway station to help rescue the swan. Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to the scene outside the railway station shortly after 9.30am on Tuesday, September 15 to reports a swan was on the B1075.

A member of the public had reportedly tried to help the swan after it had flown into the bridge over the River Orwell and then made its way up to the road.

Officers were sent to the scene to take care of the swan and managed to cordon off a small shelter with traffic barriers to keep it safe.

The bird, covered in blood from the neck down, is now being taken to the vet by police officers for further treatment.