Pub in Ipswich town centre where Ed Sheeran played is set to reopen

The pub has hosted superstars such as Suffolk's own Ed Sheeran, as well as Mumford and Sons and Slaves - but closed in the summer of 2018 Picture: BRAD JONES BRAD JONES

A live music venue in Ipswich could be on the verge of reopening, it has emerged.

Ed Sheeran during his gig at The Swan in 2010 Picture: Jen O'Neil Ed Sheeran during his gig at The Swan in 2010 Picture: Jen O'Neil

The Swan, in King Street, closed suddenly a year ago, with the permanent closure confirmed last August.

It was the end of an era for a pub where Ed Sheeran and many other local bands have performed.

But now a sign has gone up in the window saying it will reopen under a new name - The Swan and Hedgehog - and be restored to a pub and live music staple on the Suffolk circuit.

The sign states: "The Swan and Hedgehog will be reopening soon.

After announcing it's closure in August 2018 after weeks of speculation, it appears new owners will try and revive the pub for revellers in Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES After announcing it's closure in August 2018 after weeks of speculation, it appears new owners will try and revive the pub for revellers in Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

"We are very proud to be part of the journey to bring life back into this amazing venue.

"We will be hosting live music, but this is your local - let us know any suggestions you have."

The new landlords have been approached for comment, but their identity and the origins of the signs are shrouded in mystery.

When the pub closed in August 2018 it was owned by the Ei Group, who own an estimated 5,000 pubs in the UK and lease them out to landlords.

In one of its most famous gigs, Framlingham-born singer-songwriter Sheeran can be seen in old Youtube footage performing original versions of his hit songs "The A-Team" and "You Need Me" in the pub in 2010.

The gig ended up being taken out onto the pavement outside, with a small band of fans following as he performed more songs.

The pub's stage has been graced by the likes of Mumford and Sons, Slaves and Lonely the Brave, and it was also a frequent supporter of local acts with its own annual festival - Swanfest - becoming a permanent fixture.

The pub was hosting live music as recently as July 27, 2018.

There is no confirmed date for the reopening of The Swan and Hedgehog.

The Swan could have been built as early as 1689, with records showing major alterations were made to the establishment in 1707.

It was originally called The White Swan in records dating back to the 15th century, according to Ipswich and East Suffolk CAMRA, but in 1839 but may have changed to The Swan Inn by 1860.