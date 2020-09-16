Swanky club nights at Great White Horse - Photos from 2002 in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 September 2020
Were you one of the regulars at the Great White Horse’s club nights back in the early 2000s?
Today we are looking back to a night out at the famous hotel in Ipswich town centre in 2002.
The popular club nights were regularly spotlighted in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature.
Our photos here are from a Swanky club night, but there were also other events under different branding, including the much-loved Harry Palmer’s Groove Lounge.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know enjoying a drink and relaxing with friends?
The historic hotel in Tavern Street, which famously features in Charles Dickens’s Pickwick Papers, closed down in 2008.
