E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Swanky club nights at Great White Horse - Photos from 2002 in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 September 2020

A night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

A night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Were you one of the regulars at the Great White Horse’s club nights back in the early 2000s?

A night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to a night out at the famous hotel in Ipswich town centre in 2002.

Caught Out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTCaught Out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The popular club nights were regularly spotlighted in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature.

Enjoying the atmosphere at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTEnjoying the atmosphere at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

MORE: A night out at Yates in 2004

Our photos here are from a Swanky club night, but there were also other events under different branding, including the much-loved Harry Palmer’s Groove Lounge.

A fun night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA fun night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Can you spot yourself or someone you know enjoying a drink and relaxing with friends?

A night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in October 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in October 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

MORE: When Pals was the place to be in Ipswich

The historic hotel in Tavern Street, which famously features in Charles Dickens’s Pickwick Papers, closed down in 2008.

Caught out @ Swanky I SPY I-SPY ES 10 10 02Caught out @ Swanky I SPY I-SPY ES 10 10 02

What are your memories of the Great White Horse? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

A night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in October 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in October 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Latest coronavirus R rate rises above 1

The coronavirus R rate for the east of England has been revealed Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A12 reopens after lorry spills oil on road

A stretch of the A12 remains closed after an oil spill near Colchester Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/RINGWAYS

Swanky club nights at Great White Horse - Photos from 2002 in Days Gone By

A night out at Swanky in the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

‘We have to find a way’ - Lambert insists he won’t take Gas lightly

Town manager Paul Lambert takes his side to Bristol Rovers this weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Search continues for mother of baby found dead at recycling centre

An offficer stands next to the cordon at Sackers recycling centre on May 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN