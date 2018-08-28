Video

Free gin and tonic in exchange for cake at Ipswich pub

The Man on the Moon pub in Ipswich will be giving out free glasses of G&T in exchange for cake this week. Picture: GREENE KING

Unusual gin flavours such as Victoria sponge, blueberry muffin, and rhubarb and custard crumble are being launched in a local pub. Find out how you can get a free glass here.

Gin lovers can enjoy a free glass of dessert-inspired gin this week if they bring a slice of cake to the Man on The Moon pub in Ipswich.

The Greene King pub, located on Palmcroft Road, is running the quirky offer to mark the launch of the new Mrs Cuthbert’s gin range on Wednesday, November 14.

To redeem the free beverage sweet-toothed guests will need to come to the bar with a slice of cake for a Mrs Cuthbert’s Victoria Sponge Cake gin liqueur and tonic.

Any guests wanting to try another flavour can bring in a muffin, a crumble or a pavlova instead, in exchange for the corresponding flavoured gin and tonic.

Jamie Tournay- Godfrey, general manager at the Man On The Moon, said: “The trend for flavoured gins is huge at the moment, and what better way to enjoy iconic British flavours than with a free glass of dessert-inspired gin and tonic.

“Mrs Cuthbert’s dessert-infused gin liqueurs are inspired by 1940s home-baking, with fun and nostalgic flavours that make a refreshing alternative to traditional gin and tonic – we’re sure our guests will love them.

“We look forward to welcoming locals in for a mid-week treat they don’t have to pay for – it really is the icing on the cake!”

Please note it is only one drink per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one as the offer is only available while stocks last.