WATCH: 'He is special to them ' - Ed Sheeran's surprise video message to fans

Ed Sheeran had a very special message for his fans at Project 21 Picture: ALEX MUNN Contributed

Ed Sheeran has delighted some of his biggest fans after he sent them a down-to-earth video message ahead of his Chantry Park gigs in Ipswich this summer.

Project 21 have been given 15 tickets for Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs in August Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Project 21 have been given 15 tickets for Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs in August Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sheeran, from Framlingham, is known for treating his loyal fans.

He did not disappoint this weekend when he surprised the children and young adults at Project 21 as they were practising their dance moves to his hit Castle on the Hill.

Project 21 runs clubs and events for children and young adults with Down's Syndrome across Suffolk.

Founder of Project 21, Alex Munn, said: "After we found out we had tickets to the gig, some of the Project 21 gang asked if there was any chance they could meet Ed - so I tracked down his management on Twitter and asked if we could meet him before the gig at Chantry Park."

Alex Munn right is the founder of Project 21 and arranged the surprise for the group Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Alex Munn right is the founder of Project 21 and arranged the surprise for the group Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Unfortunately Sheeran's team weren't able to make that particular wish come true, as there is no suitable back stage area.

However they did promise the man himself would be in touch.

In the video, a relaxed looking Sheeran can be seen in one of his signature Hoax t-shirts praising Project 21 for their fantastic work and joking that he hopes they are fans of his music.

Miss Munn said: "When everyone saw the video they really couldn't believe it and they wanted to see it again.

Project 21 were very excited to watch their message from their hero Ed Sheeran Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Project 21 were very excited to watch their message from their hero Ed Sheeran Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I was really touched because I am really passionate about what I do but it was amazing to have someone to take the time to do something like that. "Everyone at Project 21 talks about Ed Sheeran a lot because he is from our local area and that is one of the main reasons he is so special to them.

"It was great because it will raise the profile of Project 21 and show the positive things about children and adults with Down's Syndrome rather than the negative.

"It was a really lovely up-beat message."

Miss Munn admits she is already plotting to see if she can get the Suffolk based star to get involved with World Down's Syndrome Day, which takes place next March.

Ed Sheeran sent everyone at Project 21 a special video message Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ed Sheeran sent everyone at Project 21 a special video message Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

