‘RIP beautiful angels’ - Heartfelt floral tributes grow outside scene of Ipswich mother and child death

A collection of floral tributes have been laid outside the home of Kia Russell and her son Kamari on Swinburne Road. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Friends and neighbours in shock at the death of a mother and her child in Ipswich have left heartfelt floral tributes at the scene where two “beautiful angels” lost their lives.

Kia Russell, 19, was found dead by medical workers at a house in Swinburne Road at 5pm on Wednesday, March 6.

Her two-year-old son, Kamari, was found in the same property.

Paramedics tried to treat the toddler but sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and of the wider community have now started to lay flowers outside the property.

One message read: “Kia and Kamari. RIP We hope you are at peace now, with all our love.”

Another read: “RIP beautiful angels, taken too soon. Bless you both xxx.”

A police cordon is still in place on the road in the Whitton area of the town as an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.

A 17-year-old boy remains in custody following his arrest after the incident.

Officers have confirmed that he has been arrested for actions indirectly connected to the incident.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Former neighbour Lisa Horne, 39, described Ms Russell as “lovely”.

“She always kept herself to herself,” she said, after placing flowers outside the house.

“She was in the garden with her son, or when we were doing the car she was there with hers.

“She always said ‘morning’ or ‘hello’. It’s a bit of a shock.”

She continued: “Every time we were out here she was polite.

“We were here for about a year and a half before we moved at Christmas. She was lovely.

“She never had any issues and was quiet.

“I just feel at a loss, at such a young age for both of them, no life at all really.”

The Reverend Mary Sokanovic, priest in charge of the parish of Whitton with Thurleston and Akenham, moved to support the community.

She said: “It’s absolutely distressing. There aren’t words for it.”

Describing the area, she said: “It’s a very mixed and varied parish with all sorts of people living here, all sorts of people striving to make a good life and doing the best they can.

“The same as many communities, there’s people that do very well, there’s people that struggle.

“It’s a very mixed community.”