Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named
PUBLISHED: 11:46 07 March 2019
Archant
A woman and a child who died suddenly in an Ipswich home have been named locally as Kia Russell, 19, and her son Kamari aged two.
Police were called to a property in Swinburne Road at 5pm on Wednesday, March 6 after a woman’s body was discovered by medical crews.
A young child also found at the property was treated by paramedics but later died at the scene.
A police cordon is in place on the road in the Whitton area of the town as an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.
A 17-year-old boy remains in custody following his arrest after the incident.
Officers have confirmed that he has been arrested for actions indirectly connected to the incident.
He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Locals have reacted with shock to the news of the deaths in the Whitton area of Ipswich.
Residents have laid flowers outside the home, where police officers still remain.
One man, who asked to be known only as Hawbash and lives with his family in Swinburne Road, said: “I saw the people who lived there a couple of times but, because I live just round the corner, I didn’t know them.
“The news is shocking to be honest. I don’t really know what is going on yet but it really sad. They seemed nice people and I’ve never heard anything bad about them.
“I work away and I came back last night and I just saw lots of police around here. I’ve seen them go in and out of her car and they moved it around yesterday. I still don’t know what has happened.
“Honestly, it’s really sad someone so young has died. It’s sad and it’s really shocking.”
