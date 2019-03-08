Teenager questioned by police in connection to death of Kia and Kamari Russell released under investigation

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook Archant

A 17-year-old boy questioned by police in connection to the death of Kia and Kamari Russell has been released under investigation by Suffolk Constabulary.

The teenager, from Ipswich, was arrested after officers were called on March 6 to reports that a woman’s body, 19-year-old Kia Russell, had been discovered in a property in Swinburne Road.

A young boy, her two-year-old son Kamari Russell, also found at the house, was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

Suffolk Constabulary have said that the teenager was not arrested on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.

Home Office post-mortem examinations carried out on Tuesday, March 12 concluded that Kamari Russell died as a result of compression of the neck, pending further tests. His death is being treated as murder.

Kia Russell was also determined to have died as a result of compression of the neck, pending further tests. Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

The Suffolk coroners office has opened the inquest into their deaths.

As a result of subsequent enquiries connected to the investigation, a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich was arrested by police and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He was bailed to return to police on Friday, March 29 but has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.