Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Mother and son found dead formally identified – boy’s death ‘being treated as murder’

PUBLISHED: 22:19 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:27 12 March 2019

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Archant

Two people who died in Ipswich last week have now been formally identified following post-mortem examinations.

Kia Russell, 19 and her son Kamari, aged two, were found dead in a property on Swinbourne Road on Wednesday, March 6, by medical workers.

Police officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service to the house, at 5.00pm to reports that a woman’s body had been discovered. A young boy also found at the premises was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

In a statement, Suffolk police said: “Home Office post-mortem examinations have been carried-out today Tuesday 12 March and concluded that Kamari Russell died as a result of compression of the neck, pending further tests. His death is being treated as murder.

“Kia Russell was also determined to have died as a result of compression of the neck, pending further tests. Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“The families involved are being supported by specialist officers.

“Detectives do not believe that there is anyone else directly involved with this incident and the investigation into the deaths continues.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 37/12929/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mother and son found dead formally identified – boy’s death ‘being treated as murder’

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

‘Last two performances have proven that the future is bright’ - Town fans react to draw with Bristol City

Town fans at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix

Bristol City 1-1 Ipswich Town: Blues show spirit to come from behind and earn a point at Ashton Gate

Alan Judge battles at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

Ipswich nurse who cared for Stephen Hawking struck off

Professor Stephen Hawking Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk and Essex MPs prepare for more long days of Brexit debates

MPs in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists