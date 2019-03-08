Mother and son found dead formally identified – boy’s death ‘being treated as murder’

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK Archant

Two people who died in Ipswich last week have now been formally identified following post-mortem examinations.

Kia Russell, 19 and her son Kamari, aged two, were found dead in a property on Swinbourne Road on Wednesday, March 6, by medical workers.

Police officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service to the house, at 5.00pm to reports that a woman’s body had been discovered. A young boy also found at the premises was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

In a statement, Suffolk police said: “Home Office post-mortem examinations have been carried-out today Tuesday 12 March and concluded that Kamari Russell died as a result of compression of the neck, pending further tests. His death is being treated as murder.

“Kia Russell was also determined to have died as a result of compression of the neck, pending further tests. Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“The families involved are being supported by specialist officers.

“Detectives do not believe that there is anyone else directly involved with this incident and the investigation into the deaths continues.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 37/12929/19.