Teen arrested in connection with deaths of Kia and Kamari bailed

Wellwishers lay a floral tribute as police stand guard outside the house in Swinburne Road where 19-year-old Kia Russell and her two-year-old son Kamari died Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

The 17-year-old boy questioned in connection with the deaths of 19-year-old Kia Russell and her toddler son Kamari Russell in Ipswich on Wednesday has been bailed by Suffolk police.

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Officers were called to a property in Swinburne Road, Whitton, after the pair were discovered by paramedics from East of England Ambulance Service at about 5pm on Wednesday, March 6.

Officers were called to a property in Swinburne Road, Whitton, after the pair were discovered by paramedics from East of England Ambulance Service at about 5pm on Wednesday, March 6.

Both Ms Russell and two-year-old Kamari were treated by paramedics at the property but were later confirmed as having died at the scene.

The next of kin for both Ms Russell and Kamari have been informed.

Floral tributes have been laid outside the home of Kia Russell and her son Kamari on Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT Floral tributes have been laid outside the home of Kia Russell and her son Kamari on Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

The 17-year-old boy was arrested for actions indirectly connected to the incident.

Suffolk Constabulary would not reveal what he had been arrested in connection with but confirmed that the boy was not arrested on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was bailed to report back to police on Friday, March 29 at 10am.

Suffolk Constabulary also confirmed that after initial police enquiries there are no indications that any other parties were involved with the deaths.

Forensics officers have been examining the home where Kia Russell, 19, and her son Kamari, died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Forensics officers have been examining the home where Kia Russell, 19, and her son Kamari, died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police cordon last night remained in place on the road as an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.

Forensic officers have begun investigating the scene and were seen entering the home in protective clothing.

A police car also remained at the scene and two officers stood guard at the front door to the property.

Home Office post-mortem examinations on Ms Russell and Kamari are due to take place on Tuesday, March 12.

A collection of floral tributes have been laid outside the home of Kia Russell and her son Kamari in Swinburne Road. Picture: ARCHANT A collection of floral tributes have been laid outside the home of Kia Russell and her son Kamari in Swinburne Road. Picture: ARCHANT

The family are being supported by police family liaison officers at this time.

Formal identification of the bodies cannot be confirmed until a coroner’s inquest has been opened.

Throughout the day neighbours, family members and friends visited the scene to leave flowers, soft toys and photos in memory of the pair and opened their hearts in tribute.

Lauren Buckley was a friend of Kia’s after the pair connected at Suffolk New College.

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

She said: “I will forever cherish our friendship. The last thing I heard of Kia was on Facetime on Wednesday morning, our conversation ended with Kia saying ‘KK and I love you and little man always’, I then said the same back and this was the last time we spoke.

“We shared many memories such as play dates with Kamari, going out for food, and just being in each other’s company – I will miss her and cherish her friendship, as I’m sure others will too.”

Oliver Kay – who works at Kay’s vegetable and flower shop in nearby Meredith Road – said: “I was in bed when the news broke. I was told about it by my partner who was still at work.

“I am really shocked that it has happened so close to us.

“It’s a nice area, everybody knows each other. It will really shock the community. I think people don’t think it will happen so close to them. The fact that it is a child is really sad.”

A note signed by Kia’s grandmother and great-grandmother said: “Love you always, miss you forever.

“Always proud of your achievements, as you know, and a great little short life you gave Kamari. Best little boy ever.”

A college friend of Kia, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I am shocked and heartbroken.”

“Kia was round my house on Saturday with her son. We had McDonald’s and we were talking about my son’s birthday party this weekend.

“Kamari was supposed to be coming along and his third birthday party was going to be next Sunday.”

Former neighbour Lisa Horne, placing flowers outside the home, said: “I just feel at a loss, at such a young age for both of them, no life at all really.”

Another resident, who lives in Swinburne Road but did not want to be named, said: “It’s really terrible. It just gets worse and worse when you know a child has died.”

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for any further information relating to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting 37/12929/19.