Updated

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 06:33 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 07 March 2019

A police car is still on scene at the house where a woman and a child were found dead. Picture: ARCHANT

A police car is still on scene at the house where a woman and a child were found dead. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 17-year-old boy remains in custody following the sudden death of a woman and child in Ipswich.

The incident took place on Swinburne Road in the Whitton area of Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTThe incident took place on Swinburne Road in the Whitton area of Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to a property in Swinburne Road after a woman’s body was discovered by medical crews.

A young child also found at the property was treated by paramedics but later died at the scene.

The tragedy unfolded when police were called to the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service at 5pm on Wednesday, March 6.

The next of kin for both have been informed.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with actions indirectly connected to the incident. Picture: ARCHANTA 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with actions indirectly connected to the incident. Picture: ARCHANT

The 17-year-old boy has been arrested for actions indirectly connected to the incident.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

MORE: Police start investigation into death of woman and child in Ipswich

A police cordon is in place on the road in the Whitton area of the town as an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.

A police car remains at the scene and two officers are still guarding the area.

Those with information are asked to call Ipswich CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 284 of March 6.

