The former Carphone Warehouse unit at Anglia Retail Park is likely to become a new Taco Bell cafe and takeaway. - Credit: Paul Geater

Final approval for a new Taco Bell takeaway and cafe on the edge of Ipswich looks set to be granted next week.

The fast food giant is set to move into the former Carphone Warehouse unit at the Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road - completing a collection of takeaways there.

It will be alongside KFC and Tim Hortons - and also close to the Costa drive-thru and Burger King restaurants that have been developed on the park over the last two years.

The application by owner Ipswich Borough Assets (IBA) is to be discussed by the council's planning and development committee next Wednesdays and officers have said it would be an acceptable conversion.

If the application is approved it will leave only one undeveloped site on the retail park - the former B&Q garden centre site - which is proposed to be the site of a new Lidl Supermarket.

The retail park has undergone a massive renaissance over the last few years since B&Q announced its closure with new retail units opening alongside the Jump-In leisure park.

Since the council-owned IBA bought the park for £42m in late 2017 it has continued to go from strength to strength and the opening of the town's first Taco Bell takeaway and drive-thru is expected to attract more customers.

The application form states that it is proposed to employ 15 full-time members of staff, with a further 10 part-time roles. The restaurant would be open from 10am to 11pm seven days a week.

The California-based chain took over the unit in January this year and already operates more than 7,000 sites worldwide and offers Mexican-inspired fare, including tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

It is not the only Taco Bell restaurant in Suffolk as both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath have branches. There is also a site in Head Street in Colchester.

No timescale for the development of the unit has been announced - but it is not thought that major structural work is required to convert it from a mobile phone shop into a cafe/takeaway.