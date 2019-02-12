Huge tailbacks at Copdock roundabout after horse box incident

The incident has caused delays approaching theb Copdock roundabout (stock image) Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Drivers have been caught in serious delays at a busy roundabout near Ipswich following an incident involving a horse box trailer.

Police were called with reports of an incident at the Copdock roundabout, which links the A12 and A14, at 12.15pm this afternoon.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said an issue had been reported with a horse box trailer, leading to traffic delays in the area.

One eyewitness described people checking over a horse by the roundabout and sweeping sawdust off the road.

The police spokeswoman said there was no collision or injuries, the horse is fine, and the scene has now been cleared.