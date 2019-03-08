E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich restaurant temporarily closes amid structural safety fears

PUBLISHED: 17:01 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 09 August 2019

Takayama restaurant in Ipswich is temporarily closed after firefighters dealt with loose plastering on the building Picture: ARCHANT

A popular Ipswich restaurant may not open tonight after plaster at the top of the building became loose in high winds.

Firefighters were called to the building in Fore Street at 3.07pm to reports that plastering on the building has come loose, with the restaurant fearing it could fall down onto customers.

One fire engine from Princes Street was sent to the scene as crews set up a cordon outside the building.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "There were some concerns because of the high wind that it could potentially fall into the street.

"Firefighters used preventative measures to make sure there were no casualties during the high winds."

Staff from the restaurant have been busy clearing the debris from the street, although they were unsure if the restaurant would re-open tonight.

A worker at the scene said: "We are currently in talks with our landlord, I am not sure if we will re-open tonight."

There were no injuries during the incident and Curiosities Tattoo Studio situated above remained open throughout.

The incident did create temporary travel disruption as the fire engine blocked the road, with Ipswich Buses warning passengers to expect delays to certain services.

Firefighters left the scene at 3.44pm.

