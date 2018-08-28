Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Santa Paws 2018 – Our gallery of your Christmassy pets

PUBLISHED: 14:54 19 December 2018

Santa Paws 2018 - Mabel. PICTURE: Alison Martyn

Santa Paws 2018 - Mabel. PICTURE: Alison Martyn

Alison Martyn

From dogs dressed as Rudolph to a snake curled up in tinsel, our readers definitely did not disappoint with their Christmas-themed animal snaps.

Santa Paws 2018 - Nellie. PICTURE: Alison MartynSanta Paws 2018 - Nellie. PICTURE: Alison Martyn

Pictures have flooded in for our Santa Paws 2018 gallery, and we are overcome with cuteness.

The large majority of entries were pups rocking Father Christmas hats or elf outfits.

Santa Paws 2018 - Arthur. PICTURE: AmySanta Paws 2018 - Arthur. PICTURE: Amy

However we were pleased to see a few cats, including Arthur and Max, modelling their Christmas attire.

Entries weren’t limited to the furry variety and we even had the owner of a snake called Calli and a millipede called Milli send in snaps of their beloved pets.

Santa Paws 2018 - Bradley and Fred. PICTURE: Jess Cable-DaveySanta Paws 2018 - Bradley and Fred. PICTURE: Jess Cable-Davey

Among our highlights was terrier Dougie, who looked very cosy in his Santa outfit, and adorable puppy Buddy wearing his favourite Christmas jumper.

Have a browse through all our Santa Paws 2018 pictures and let us know who you think is the cutest pet of all in the comments on our Facebook page.

Santa Paws 2018 - Molly. PICTURE: AnnSanta Paws 2018 - Molly. PICTURE: Ann

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

PE teacher to swap school minibus for a dumper truck in Christmas career change

Sheringham Primary School pupils Finn and Evie with PE teacher Matthew Groves, who is embarking on a new career as a builder. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackle rubbish fire in north Norfolk town

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a bin after rubbish caught fire in a north Norfolk town. Photo: DENISE BRADLEY

Dog left injured after being attacked by German Shepherd

Stock photo of a German Shepherd dog. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Plank ‘snapped under’ jogger whose foot went through Cromer pier

The injuries sustained by Karen Kitchener who was jogging on Cromer Pier when her foot went through a rotten piece of wood. Photo: Jamie Honeywood/Karen Kitchener

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: First look inside new east of England ambulances

A look around the new ambulances which will be rolled out in Norfolk. Pictured: Picture: Neil Didsbury

Restaurant review: Ravenwood Hall Hotel, Rougham - ‘Has everything going for it – but the food could be so much better’

Mark Heath and wife Liz sampled the festive lunch menu at Ravenwood Hall near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MARK HEATH

Suffolk teenager Eloise captains England at St George’s Park

Suffolk's Eloise Ward pictured at St George’s Park Picture: CONTRIBUTED

£1 tickets for sale for youngsters at next Ipswich Town game

Freddie Sears salutes the North Stand after Town's 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists