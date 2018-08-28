Gallery

Santa Paws 2018 – Our gallery of your Christmassy pets

Santa Paws 2018 - Mabel. PICTURE: Alison Martyn Alison Martyn

From dogs dressed as Rudolph to a snake curled up in tinsel, our readers definitely did not disappoint with their Christmas-themed animal snaps.

Santa Paws 2018 - Nellie. PICTURE: Alison Martyn Santa Paws 2018 - Nellie. PICTURE: Alison Martyn

Pictures have flooded in for our Santa Paws 2018 gallery, and we are overcome with cuteness.

The large majority of entries were pups rocking Father Christmas hats or elf outfits.

Santa Paws 2018 - Arthur. PICTURE: Amy Santa Paws 2018 - Arthur. PICTURE: Amy

However we were pleased to see a few cats, including Arthur and Max, modelling their Christmas attire.

Entries weren’t limited to the furry variety and we even had the owner of a snake called Calli and a millipede called Milli send in snaps of their beloved pets.

Santa Paws 2018 - Bradley and Fred. PICTURE: Jess Cable-Davey Santa Paws 2018 - Bradley and Fred. PICTURE: Jess Cable-Davey

Among our highlights was terrier Dougie, who looked very cosy in his Santa outfit, and adorable puppy Buddy wearing his favourite Christmas jumper.

Have a browse through all our Santa Paws 2018 pictures and let us know who you think is the cutest pet of all in the comments on our Facebook page.