Suffolk workers join ‘teddy takeover’ for Children in Need

One teddy reads up on the recent news Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

As the country pulls together for Children in Need, one Ipswich business is raising funds by encouraging employees to bring a few cuddly friends to work.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One teddy has his ears checked Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE One teddy has his ears checked Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

Staff at The Hearing Care Centre have been bringing their childhood teddies to work, while encouraging members of the public to make £1 donations to Children in Need.

Pictures show the team’s teddies hard at work at the practice on Upper Brook Street in Ipswich – carrying out earwax removal, having hearing tests and taking calls on the service desk.

Karen Finch, managing director, said she was very excited to have dug out her beloved bear.

“Mine is called Tatty Teddy and I must have had him since I was six,” she said. “The poor old thing has been tucked up in the loft for a long while now.

Teddies test each other's hearing Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE Teddies test each other's hearing Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

“We got involved in this initiative for a bit of fun, but most importantly it’s a great way to raise money and do our bit for Children in Need.”

After a hard morning’s work, teddies (and staff) enjoyed a coffee morning together, raising even more money for the cause.

The ‘Take Your Teddy to Work Day’ campaign takes place every year, and was started by BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy in 2014.

• Have you been taking part in the campaign this year? Send your teddy pictures to amy.gibbons@archant.co.uk