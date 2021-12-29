Talking parrot lost in Ipswich

Joey, a talking african grey parrot has gone missing in North East Ipswich - Credit: AJ Singh

A talking parrot has gone missing in Ipswich, after it flew away while it was having a bath.

Joey, who is an African grey parrot, has been living with his owner Jim Singh and his family in north-east Ipswich for the last eight years.

The Singh family say they are "devastated, and really want him back".

The parrot has a number of identifying buzzwords and phrases he sometimes sings and says, including the McDonalds jingle, "see you in the morning", "hello", "ring ring", "Harry's in the front room", "aww", "jo-jo" and "come on you Spurs".

He also generally mimics sounds, though often doesn't speak if he's scared or anxious.

Joey also has a small silver tag on his ankle.

If you see Joey please contact his family at singh_swali@hotmail.co.uk.