News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Talking parrot lost in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:42 PM December 29, 2021
Joey, a talking african grey parrot has gone missing in North East Ipswich

Joey, a talking african grey parrot has gone missing in North East Ipswich - Credit: AJ Singh

A talking parrot has gone missing in Ipswich, after it flew away while it was having a bath.

Joey, who is an African grey parrot, has been living with his owner Jim Singh and his family in north-east Ipswich for the last eight years. 

The Singh family say they are "devastated, and really want him back".

The parrot has a number of identifying buzzwords and phrases he sometimes sings and says, including the McDonalds jingle, "see you in the morning", "hello", "ring ring", "Harry's in the front room", "aww", "jo-jo" and "come on you Spurs". 

He also generally mimics sounds, though often doesn't speak if he's scared or anxious. 

Joey also has a small silver tag on his ankle.

If you see Joey please contact his family at singh_swali@hotmail.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Surprise! Groom proposes and marries new wife on the SAME day
  2. 2 Toy Cockapoo Smudge goes missing in Ipswich's Orwell Country Park
  3. 3 Super slimmer Jade's incredible 15-week weight loss journey
  1. 4 'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?
  2. 5 New parents 'so in love' with 'amazing' Christmas Day arrival Archie
  3. 6 Do you remember when there was a Wimpy on every Suffolk high street?
  4. 7 A12 at Darsham reopens after six-hour closure
  5. 8 A12 reopens after lorry crashes into tree
  6. 9 Daniel O'Donnell turns 60 - did you queue to see him at Ipswich Regent?
  7. 10 How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to Tier 4 rules last Christmas
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY DECEMBER 27 File photo dated 18/09/19 of a sign for a Burger King drive thr

Ipswich Burger King snapped up as major franchise expands

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Falcon has been refurbished. General manager Lauren Peck.

Pubs

New Falcon manager wants pub to be 'a reason to come back into town centre'

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER CARL GRIFFITHS SHOOTS WIDE OF THE IPSWICH GOALKEEPER CRAIG FORREST, DURING

Football

How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's Frank Yallop lifts the Second Division title at Portman Road in 1992 after the Brighton match

Nostalgia | Gallery

From Tina Turner to Liberty's: 30 pictures from Ipswich in the 1990s

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon