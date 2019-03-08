When giant sailing ships raced from Australia to Ipswich

The Abraham Rydberg, built in Glasgow in 1892, was a steel four masted barque which took part in the Great Grain Race from Australia, to the UK, seen here in Ipswich in 1939. It was scrapped in 1957.

Ipswich port has been a centre for international trading for centuries, with one speciality always being grain and other agricultural products.

Ipswich Maritime Trust's 19th Window Museum display features the Great Grain Races from Australia.

The latest Ipswich Maritime Trust window museum celebrates the port's role in the Last Great Grain Race, in which the fastest sailing ships of their era crossed the oceans bringing the new harvest to England from Australia.

Although it wasn't officially a race, there was great pride in being first to deliver the harvest to UK ports including Ipswich.

It was at its peak in the pre-war years of the 1930s delivering a precious cargo for industry.

Using the power of wind and the current alone, magnificent square-rigged ships competed to be first.

It is now almost 80 years since the Abraham Rydberg brought her cargo of grain from Australia to Ipswich, which came to be known as The Last Grain Race.

Author Arthur Ransome mentioned the races in his Swallows and Amazons story, We Didn't Mean to Go To Sea.

Many of these sailing ships brought their cargo to Ipswich Wet Dock to Cranfields Flour Mill at the head of the dock, where the window museum is positioned today.

The more things change, the more they remain the same it seems.

The port of Ipswich is today the UK's largest handler of agricultural products which is centred on the huge grain terminal at Cliff Quay.

The window museum display celebrates the great sailing ships of the era, when international trade looked very different to the way it does today - and sail was supreme.

The Window Museum display is on the quayside at Ipswich Waterfront and can be seen by day or at night.