Noisy neighbour in court for blaring songs like 'Milkshake' and 'Get Ur Freak On'

01 May, 2019 - 16:30
Milkshake by Kelis was also on Tara Girling's playlist Picture: NICK BUTCHER



Nick Butcher Photography 01502 714843

An Ipswich woman has been ordered to compensate the neighbour she kept awake with loud music.

Justin Timberlake's SexyBack was among songs played at loud volume Picture: PAUL FAITH/PA

Tara Girling was prosecuted for the third time by Ipswich Borough Council after failing to comply with abatement notice on two occasions earlier this year.

Council prosecutor Richard Essex said an environmental health officer attended the neighbour's address, in Hayman Road, following a complaint about loud music at about 11.55pm on Saturday, February 9.

“The music was at its loudest in the rear bedroom,” he told Ipswich magistrates.

“At 11.58pm, the song changed, and the lyrics could be clearly heard.

“Four minutes later, the song changed again. This time, the lyrics 'I can't keep my hands out the cookie jar' were clearly heard.

“At 12.23am, the music stopped and was followed by the sound of a female voice shouting 'yeah'.

“A month later, on March 16, the same thing happened when a different officer attended the address and heard music being played loudly at 12.40am. The music was still playing when the officer went downstairs at 1am.”

Mr Essex explained how 33-year-old Girling had been prosecuted on two previous occasions, in 2016 and 2018, for breaching noise abatement notices requiring her to exercise control over the level of amplified music to ensure that nuisance was not caused to the occupants of neighbouring properties.

Among songs played at excessive volume when she breached the notice in February and March, were This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan, Milkshake by Kelis, Get Ur Freak On by Missy Elliott and SexyBack by Justin Timberlake.

Girling told magistrates that listening to music helped with managing her bipolar disorder.

“I don't do it during the week,” she added. “Only on a Saturday night and not every Saturday.”

She was told to pay her neighbour £240 in compensation and contribute £50 towards the cost of prosecution.

Magistrates told Girling that her tendency to play loud music was costing her a lot of money.

“Try to manage your music, so it supports you but doesn't disturb your neighbour to live in better harmony,” they added.

Noise abatement notices can be imposed by a local authority under section 80 of the Environmental Protection Act.

