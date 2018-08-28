Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

PUBLISHED: 20:21 27 January 2019

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Archant

Campaigners fighting to stop Sizewell C being built have written to every MP demanding the £14billion project is cancelled following work being halted on a new nuclear power station on Anglesey.

Together Against Sizewell C Campaigners meet on Sizewell Beach Picture: LUCY TAYLORTogether Against Sizewell C Campaigners meet on Sizewell Beach Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Together Against Sizewell C (TASC) says the decision by Japanese firm Hitachi over its project at Wylfa, which has also cast doubts on two other power projects, should mean a halt to the new nuclear build programme and a “root and branch review” of energy policy.

TASC chairman Pete Wilkinson said: “The ill-advised energy policy the government has been supporting ever since Tony Blair announced it in 2005 has become a yoke around its neck.

“In the last decade, government has been faced yet again with the uncomfortable truth that nuclear is expensive, dangerous, technically complicated and a very bad choice if the objective is to meet cost, climate change and electricity demand targets.

“Investors are increasingly nervous about funding what is essentially a redundant technology.

“Nuclear generates huge amounts of radioactive waste, of which some remains lethal to living organisms for centuries and for which there is no acceptable management solution. Electricity demand is falling and the cost of renewables is becoming more and more competitive as their efficiency increases.

“People are realizing the scale of disruption to their environment and their way of life for new nuclear stations, which are little more than white elephants that are likely to be, by the time they are constructed, surplus to requirements.

“It is time to recognize, as Margaret Thatcher was forced to do in the 80s, that nuclear is not an investable option.”

Chris Wilson, TASC press officer said the group recognised Sizewell C would create some jobs for east Suffolk residents but felt to create them by “destroying” the environment, “devastating” an area of outstanding natural beauty, and changing the way of life for thousands was not the way to do it.

Hitachi said it had not been able to reach agreement on financing and associated commercial arrangements at Wylfa.

EDF Energy says it believes nuclear has a “strong future” in the UK and says more than 10 companies have expressed interest in investing in Sizewell C.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Top artists lined up for Independent Venue Week in Ipswich and Stowmarket

The Smokehouse's Joe Bailey (left) and Marcus Neal (right) have organised a packed week of live music. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Gallery - your photos of giant Dutch patrol ship on its visit to Ipswich

The HNLMS Gronigen visiting Ipswich. Picture: ALEX EMMA

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Ipswich Town aren’t bottom because of referees and bad luck

Flynn Downes and Matthew Pennington both appeal to referee Keith Stroud during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists