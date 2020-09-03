E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

No plans to introduce more powerful Taser model, say Suffolk police

03 September, 2020 - 16:30
A police officer demonstrating a Taser gun Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

A police officer demonstrating a Taser gun Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

Suffolk police have no immediate plans to introduce a new model of Taser which scientists warned could heighten risk of injury due to its more powerful output.

The government announced last week that trained officers could be equipped with the “more accurate, compact and faster” Taser 7.

The Home Office said it would improve public protection and reduce costs by using rechargeable batteries.

But independent advisors raised concerns over the new Taser, launched in November 2018, with earlier models of conducted energy device (CED) no longer in service or being phased out.

The government said any risks were carefully considered in line with rigorous testing, and that the Defence Science Technology Laboratory, which provides expert analysis on security procurement, had identified Taser 7 as the only device suitable for use – and currently in production – beyond the standard X26 Taser.

The Home Office said its improved effectiveness could lead to quicker resolution of incidents on the front line, preventing the need to use other force, which may result in more serious injury.

The announcement came after the Scientific Advisory Committee on the medical implications of less-lethal weapons (SACMILL) responded to a request from the Home Office for its opinion on the implications of the Taser system.

A report said that, if the neuromuscular incapacitation was more robust than the latest Taser X2, it may elevate risk of skull and bone injuries associated with uncontrolled falls, and may increase risk of musculoskeletal injury from muscle contraction.

The SACMILL said higher kinetic energy and momentum may also lead to elevated risk of internal injury, while increased probe dispersion presented a hazard to anyone down-range.

Suffolk police said it was already upgrading to the newer double-shot X2 unit and had no immediate plans to introduce Taser 7, adding: “We carefully consider the nature of the threat and the level of risk faced by officers in protecting themselves and others, and use this to determine the most appropriate equipment to be made available.

“The constabulary is currently undergoing an upgrade programme to replace X26 units with the newer X2 units. There are no plans to introduce the T7 Taser unit in the near future.

“We continually review the provision and use of such equipment, and wherever we move to utilise new kit, this would be subject to extensive risk assessment to consider all implications, including cost.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said the new model had passed rigorous assessments and that procurement was a matter for individual forces based on strategic assessment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Son threatened to slash mum’s throat with fruit bowl fragment

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Son threatened to slash mum’s throat with fruit bowl fragment

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two teenagers arrested after threatening delivery driver at knifepoint

Police Stock Images

Magical League Cup run under Roy Keane and beyond – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Town fans in good voice at the Emirates for the Carling Cup semi-final second leg tie in early 2011. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Transport museum gets ready to reopen with anti-Covid measures

Visitors will soon be able to return to Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

No plans to introduce more powerful Taser model, say Suffolk police

A police officer demonstrating a Taser gun Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a