Members of public ‘pin down’ Ipswich hot dog stand theft suspect

04 December, 2018 - 16:42
The Hot Sausage Co van stand in Ipswich's Tavern Street Picture: JULIE KEMP

The Hot Sausage Co van stand in Ipswich's Tavern Street Picture: JULIE KEMP

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Four members of the public are reported to have chased and held down a man suspected of stealing cash from the Hot Sausage Company in Ipswich’s Tavern Street.

Police were called to scene just after 4.10pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of takings having been stolen.

“Four members of the public were said to be holding down a man thought to be the suspect.”

Police arrived on scene at 4.17pm, just after the arrival of street rangers.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning.

The spokeswoman added: “Thank you very much to the men and women who assisted in detaining the suspect until street rangers and police arrived.”

10 minutes ago Tom Potter
