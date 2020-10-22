Police seek witnesses to attempted robbery of 14-year-old in Ipswich town centre
PUBLISHED: 18:45 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:52 22 October 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of youths attempted to rob a 14-year-old boy in Ipswich town centre.
The victim was walking with two male friends along Tavern Street from Cattle Market towards H&M at around 4pm on Tuesday October 20.
They were followed by a group of five males – believed to be teenagers. Two of the group were wearing masks.
The group surrounded the victim and his two friends but they managed to get away and walked to Sailmakers bus station.
The same group followed the victim and one of the group grabbed him by his man-bag and demanded money.
The victim managed to get away and walk to the nearby McColls convenience store before the group walked off.
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has any information about the incident to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/61225/20.
