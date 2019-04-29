Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Four young men responsible for the killing of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who was hunted down and “butchered” to death in a gang related revenge attack last summer, are due to be sentenced this week.

One of the tributes left in memory of Tavis Spencer Aitkens after he was killed in 2018

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Kyreis Davies, 17 , of Turnstile Square, Colchester, Adebayo Amusa, 23, of Sovereign Road, Barking and Isaac Calver, 18, of Firmin Close, Ipswich were all convicted of murdering 17-year-old Tavis last month.

A fifth defendant, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, was convicted of manslaughter by a majority 10-1 verdict.

The five defendants, who had all denied being involved in the killing, will return to Ipswich Crown Court today Monday (April 29) when Judge Martyn Levett will hear mitigation from their barristers before passing sentence on them.

During their four-month trial the court heard that Tavis was “hunted down like prey” and “butchered” to death after being stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle as he walked along Packard Avenue near his father's home in June last year.

The court heard there was bitter rivalry between the JBlock gang from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich and the Neno gang, from the Nacton area of Ipswich, and the fatal attack on Tavis was the result of what JBlock perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis's friends earlier on the day of the killing.

On that occasion two members of Neno had confronted two members of J Block in Ipswich town centre and and appeared intent on attacking them.

The two JBlock members had taken refuge in “Lush” but before any violence took place a police officer ran into the store and ordered the two Neno members to leave.

Within a couple of hours members of JBlock had been rounded up and a plan was made to go in search of a Neno gang member to seek revenge.

Following the attack on Tavis his step-sister rushed to his aid and saw a deep cut to his throat and a number of injuries to his back.

Doctors who arrived at the scene found a stab wound to Tavis's heart and performed emergency surgery in an attempt to stem the loss of blood but he later died.