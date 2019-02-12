Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Murder trial jury expected to retire to consider its verdicts today

PUBLISHED: 07:30 05 March 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens is expected to retire to consider its verdicts today.

Judge Martyn Levett spent yesterday continuing his summing up to jurors and will continue to remind the panel about the evidence they have heard in the three month trial today.

Before Ipswich Crown  Court are Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, Aristote Yenge, 23,  of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking,  Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They have all denied murdering Tavis in Packard Avenue, Ipswich on June 2.

During the trial the prosecution has alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row in Ipswich town centre.

Most Read

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police patrol estate after gang targets ‘traumatised’ residents

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police patrol estate after gang targets ‘traumatised’ residents

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Should repairs to Arras Square in Ipswich wait for new investment?

Paving at Arras Square. Ipswich Central wants to delay repairs until BHS is occupied. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Murder trial jury expected to retire to consider its verdicts today

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Trying to access appropriate special educational needs like being “pushed from pillar to post”, says family

Chris and Karen Stride-Noble from Lowestoft with their son Joseph, 9, who has special educational needs and hasn't been to school since April. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

‘It made me feel physically sick’ – What happened when Terry Butcher tried out for Norwich

Ipswich Town and England legend Terry Butcher shared his favourite sporting memories for the charity that helps lose living with dementia, depression and loneliness. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Edwards keen to ‘get going again’ after frustrating period

Gwion Edwards celebrates his equaliser in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Reading. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists