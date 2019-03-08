Sunshine and Showers

Tavis’ father ‘glad defendants will now pay for their actions’

PUBLISHED: 12:55 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 15 March 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Archant

The father of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has said he is pleased those who murdered “our beautiful son” will pay for their actions.

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murder by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court.

Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Speaking outside Ipswich Crown Court after the final verdict was delivered for Calver after 31hrs and 19mins of deliberations, Tavis’ father Neil Aitkens said: “We’re very pleased with the convictions and are glad these defendants will now pay for their actions.

“It has been a heartbreaking time and the loss of Tavis has shattered our lives.

“To know these defendants will now be punished for their senseless crime and will face the consequences of their actions at least gives us some closure.

“Tavis - our beautiful son, stepson, and brother, who we miss dearly – was brutally murdered and taken away from his loved ones.

“Our lives have been changed forever. The pain has been unbearable.

“Who were these people to judge Tavis? What right had they to take his life?

“We will forever live with our broken hearts, but to know these defendants are off our streets, and the family and Tavis have justice, is welcoming.

“Finally, we would like to thank Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown, the investigation team, prosecutors Oliver Glasgow and Sarah Przybylska, and the family liaison officers, not only for their hard work in bringing these defendants to justice, but also for looking after us as a family as well.

“We would now ask the media to allow us some space and time to come to terms with our emotions.”

