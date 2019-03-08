Further verdicts in Tavis trial as one cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter
PUBLISHED: 14:34 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 14 March 2019
Archant
Jurors have returned with more verdicts in the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial - clearing one of the defendants of murder but finding him guilty of manslaughter.
Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, had denied being involved in the brutal attack on 17-year-old Tavis, who was allegedly hunted down and “butchered” to death in a gang-related revenge attack.
The jury in the trial at Ipswich Crown Court has returned with a verdict of not guilty to murder this afternoon for Plaats, but has convicted him of manslaughter by a 10 to one majority.
Earlier Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murder.
Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.
The jury still have to reach a verdict on Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich and will continue their deliberations on Friday.
