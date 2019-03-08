Video

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

The final defendant in the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens trial has been convicted of murder.

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich began to cry in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court as a jury found him guilty by a 10 to one majority after 31hrs and 19mins of deliberations.

He was seen to be weeping, shaking his head and with his head in his hands as he was taken down.

The words “yes, it’s done” could be heard from the public gallery as the verdict was read out in court.

The verdict brings to an end the three-month trial of six people accused of Tavis’ murder, four of whom have now been found guilty of murder and one who has been found guilty of manslaughter - with one other defendant cleared.

Earlier Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murder.

Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Judge Martin Levett, who has overseen the case, has said he plans to sentence all those convicted during the week beginning April 29.

He praised the jurors who deliberated in the trial, saying he could not have had a more co-operative jury throughout the three-month trial.

“I can’t fail to observe the impressive way you have demonstrared utter dedication and determination to make this case work and reach a conclusion,” he said.

Judge Levett also praised members of the public and witnesses who gave evidence during the trial for their exemplary behaviour, saying it was a tragic trial for everyone.