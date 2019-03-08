Breaking

Tavis’ mother: Too many lives have been lost because of knife crime

Tavis, Sharon and Tyler Archant

The mother of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has said that she is grateful justice has been done for her son after four people were found guilty of his murder.

Tavis (left) and his twin brother Tyler before Tyler's prom in 2017 Picture: Supplied by family Tavis (left) and his twin brother Tyler before Tyler's prom in 2017 Picture: Supplied by family

However Sharon Box said that although the convictions of Aristote Yenge, Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa and Kyreis Davies - along with Callum Plaats for manslaughter - had given Tavis’s family some comfort, they wouldn’t bring Tavis back.

“Nor will they bring to an end the heartache we will always feel without him in our lives. The pain we feel is indescribable. There is no escape from it,” said Mrs Box.

“My son died alone. I never got the chance to say goodbye. I never had the opportunity to tell him how much I love him. I never had the chance to hold his hand and comfort him as he slipped away.

“Tavis deserved to live his life. He deserved to marry and become a father.

“Tavis also deserved to enjoy his teenage years and to see his 18th birthday which was on February 2.

“He would have celebrated this birthday with his twin brother Tyler and the rest of our family.

“Instead our lives are shattered and our hearts broken beyond repair.

“All this due to the senseless actions of those who stole Tavis’s life from him.

“Those who did so will never know how much we loved Tavis - and still do. If they could truly understand that, they would never have hurt him.

“Tavis was cruelly and unnecessarily taken from us by uncaring, wicked individuals.

“Their actions have robbed us of someone so precious and they deserved to be found guilty of killing my son.

“If it was up to me I would never let them leave prison - never.

“We still think of Tavis as a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. He was also a good and loyal friend to many.

“Tavis - you are truly missed and loved by us all. We will continue to carry your name and teach future generations that lives matter - your life mattered.

“Too many lives have been lost across the country because of knife crime.

“Carrying knives costs lives.”

Mrs Box thanked Suffolk Constabulary, Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown and the whole team for their hard work, ongoing support and their dedication in bringing those responsible to justice for Tavis and us.

She also thanked prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC and his team for everything they did to get justice for Tavis.

“Tavis - we love you. Your love and spirit will live on in us all forever,” she added.