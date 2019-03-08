Tavis ‘had no chance to defend himself’, say police after four convicted of murder

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Detectives who worked to put the killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens behind bars say the teenager had “no chance to defend himself” from the brutal murder.

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murder by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court.

Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Speaking outside Ipswich Crown Court after the final verdict was delivered for Calver after 31hrs and 19mins of deliberations, a DCI Mike Brown said officers were “extremely pleased the verdicts have been handed down”.

DCI Brown called the killing “utterly senseless” and added: “Their actions were not only extremely violent but also completely cowardly.

“Tavis had no chance to defend himself in what was a frenzied attack.

“We’re extremely pleased with the verdicts that have been handed down. However these verdicts will not return a 17-year-old boy to a heartbroken family.”

DCI Brown also said it was important to educate young people about knife crime, adding: “We don’t want another family suffering in the same way Tavis’ family have had to.”