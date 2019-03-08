Tavis killers and man who stole police van among those jailed in Suffolk this week

Five people have been jailed for a total of 104 years for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The killers who brutally murdered Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were put behind bars for a total of 104 years this week.

Sean Warman, who stole a police van from outside Lowestoft Police Station. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Sean Warman, who stole a police van from outside Lowestoft Police Station. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

Jailing four of the defendants for life for the “ferocious” murder of Tavis and one for manslaughter, Judge Martyn Levett said they had “hunted down” and killed 17-year-old Tavis who was targeted in a pre-meditated gang related revenge attack.

Tavis was chased by at least five people who captured him, held him down and stabbed him not less than 15 times leaving him “mortally wounded” and stumbling to a tree outside his father's home.

Aristote Yenge, 23, Kyreis Davies, 17, Adebayo Amusa, 23, and Isaac Calver, 18, were all convicted of murder, while a fifth defendant, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich was convicted of manslaughter.

They were sentenced to a minimum of a total 104 years in prison.

Rhys Burroughs, 32, of Colchester Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to eight years in prison for robbing a 79-year-old woman as she walked to bingo Picture: Rhys Burroughs, 32, of Colchester Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to eight years in prison for robbing a 79-year-old woman as she walked to bingo Picture:

Man took police van on 15-mile curry-fuelled joyride and demanded money from drivers

A man who stole a police van and demanded money from drivers he pulled over before abandoning it 15 miles away has been jailed for more than two years.

Sean Warman drove off in the van which had been left outside Lowestoft police station with the engine running because it had a flat battery.

Police then received reports from members of the public that the vehicle was being driven eratically and “swerving all over the road” in the Lowestoft area.

Warman was jailed for a total of 25 months and banned from driving for three years – he was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the driver of the car he stopped and £42 for food he stole from an Indian takeaway restaurant.

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moment robber attacked woman, 79, as she went to play bingo

An elderly victim was swung to the ground by robber Rhys Burroughs as he snatched her purse close to a social club where she played bingo.

He denied the charge of robbery against the woman, but was found guilty by a major verdict and was jailed to eight years in prison.

Police have released footage to show the ”cowardly attack” on an “entirely innocent” woman.

