Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

The killers of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been locked up for a total of 104 years.

Jailing four of the defendants for life for murdering Tavis and one for manslaughter, Judge Martyn Levett said they had hunted down and killed 17-year-old Tavis who was targeted in a pre-mediated gang related revenge attack.

As the sentences were handed down members of Tavis's family applauded and shouted “scum” and “cowards”.

Before the court were Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, Adebayo Amusa, 23, of Sovereign Road, Barking and Isaac Calver, 18, of Firmin Close, Ipswich were all convicted of murdering 17-year-old Tavis last month.

Yenge was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years of a life sentence before he can be considered for release by the parole board and Calver was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years.

Amusa was ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years of a life sentence and Davies was ordered to serve 21 years detention before he can be considered for release by the parole board.

A fifth defendant, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, was convicted of manslaughter and he was jailed for 14 years.

The defendants had all denied being involved in the killing.

During their four month trial the court heard that Tavis was “hunted down like prey” and “butchered” to death after being stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle as he walked along Packard Avenue near his father's in June last year.

The court heard there was bitter rivalry between the JBlock gang from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich and the Neno gang, from the Nacton area of Ipswich and the fatal attack on Tavis was the result of what JBlock perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis's friends earlier on the day of the killing.

On that occasion two members of Neno had confronted two members of J Block in Ipswich town centre and and appeared intent on attacking them.

The two JBlock members had taken refuge in Lush but before any violence took place a police officer ran into the store and ordered the two Neno members to leave.

Within a couple of hours members of JBlock had been rounded up an a plan was made to go in search of a Neno gang member to seek revenge.

Following the attack on Tavis in Packard Avenue his step-sister rushed to his aid and saw a deep cut to his throat and a number of injuries to his back.

Doctors who arrived at the scene found a stab wound to Tavis's heart and performed emergency surgery in an attempt to stem the loss of blood but he later died.