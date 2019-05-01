Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich student raises knife-crime at youth parliamment

01 May, 2019 - 05:30
Ipswich stiudent Isaac Codjoe has raised the issue of knife crime in the Youth Parliament Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich stiudent Isaac Codjoe has raised the issue of knife crime in the Youth Parliament Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Ipswich student Isaac Codjoe is the same age as Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was when he was knifed to death in the street last summer.

Tavis Spencer-AitkensTavis Spencer-Aitkens

By his own admission, the St Joseph's College sixth former has enjoyed a relatively privileged background – but recognises what he describes as the 'socio-economic problem' of youth violence and gang crime.

The 17-year-old, who hopes to study economics at University College London, became a Member of Youth Parliament in March 2018.

In a special debate at the House of Commons last November, Isaac raised knife crime as one of the parliament's five key issues.

“This affects us all,” he said.

“More than 40,000 knife crimes nationwide in a year is no small number.

“There are solutions. We need to teach from an early age that being in a gang is a dangerous lifestyle.

“It needs to be from ground level. Primary schools start with stranger danger – we should educate people in the same way about knife crime.”

Following stabbings in Ipswich over last summer, which included the death of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, the St Joseph's College student felt compelled to raise the issues in a debate witnessed by Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and chaired by House of Commons speaker John Bercow.

“This is a socio-economic problem,” he said.

“We should look at the people behind the crime. They are mainly living under the poverty line.

“People will go online and see they can get a Gucci wallet without having to work for £8 an hour. But they don't realise the consequences.

“When there's a problem, the rest of society looks to blame someone for it, to take guilt way from themselves.

“Hopefully, people will realise that not every young black man is a member of J-Block.”

With other members of youth parliament, Isaac is trying to create an event in April to raise awareness about knife crime, encouraging people to stay away from that culture and have a better future.

“They shouldn't have to leave their homes in fear, or in preparation to respond to violence with violence,” he said.

“They should be armed with the knowledge that they can become great people – doctors, lawyers and politicians – and that the government cares about their safety.”

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Orwell Bridge re-opened after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Orwell Bridge re-opened after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich student raises knife-crime at youth parliamment

Ipswich stiudent Isaac Codjoe has raised the issue of knife crime in the Youth Parliament Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Five years to eradicate gangs, drugs and violence, council leader warns

County council cabinet member for Ipswich, Paul West Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch: Film explores what led to the rise of youth violence in Ipswich

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, known by the nickname 'Biggz', was killed in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on June 2, 2018 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists