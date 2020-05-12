Family of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens donates to air ambulance that tried to save his life

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) recieved a £1,000 donation from the family of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: EHAAT Archant

The family of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who was killed in a stabbing in Ipswich, has donated vital cash to East Anglian charities - including the air ambulance team who tried to save his life.

East Anglia'’s Children'’s Hospices (EACH) recieved a £1,000 donation from the faimly of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: EACH East Anglia'’s Children'’s Hospices (EACH) recieved a £1,000 donation from the faimly of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: EACH

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) received donations of £1,000 from the family of the teenager, who was murdered in Ipswich in June 2018.

Tavis’ mother Sharon Box said the two charities, whose fundraising has been hit during the COVID-19 lockdown, mean a lot to the family motivating them to help.

She said: “EACH is a very special charity close to where we live which does some amazing work, and like the air ambulance its fundraising has been badly hit recently because of the lockdown.

“A team from EHAAT was dispatched to help Tavis. Sadly, despite their best efforts they were unable to save him but it has always been a comfort to know that they did everything possible.

“Our fundraising group Tavslife, which includes Sinade Brown, Stacey Read and Dana Gobbold, has raised this money over the last 18 months or so with a series of events including a disco, sports days in our local park and raffles with the help of our local community.

“With so much negativity in the world, we thought it would be a good time to be doing something positive.”

The two charities have thanked the family’s generous donation which will help them continue to carryout their community during the coronavirus lockdown.

EACH currently cares for 111 children and young people, and provides wellbeing support for 115 family members, from The Treehouse, its hospice in Ipswich, as well as hundreds more from its hospices in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

Meanwhile EHAAT provide critical care to those seriously unwell or injured across the eastern region.

Natasha Robertson, fundraising manager at EHAAT, said: “Our crews are dispatched to the most critically ill and injured patients. Sadly, as in this case, they are not able to save everyone they attend.

“We are deeply touched that Tavis’ family have chosen to honour his memory with this donation and would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”

Jo White, EACH Suffolk community fundraiser, said: “Everyone involved in Tavslife has done an amazing job raising money and honouring Tavis’ memory.

“We’re so proud to be benefiting from their efforts and the money they’ve raised will, indeed, do something positive.

“Everyone knows about and is experiencing challenges presented by the Covid-19 outbreak, and EACH, as a result of fundraising events like those run by Tavslife not being able to take place at the moment, as well as the closure of our shops, has forecasted a significant income loss.

“This means we need support like never before, so we couldn’t be more grateful for the Tavslife donation.”