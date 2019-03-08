Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM Instagram

A second Instagram account launched under the identity of a convicted murderer has been removed from the social media site.

An account attributed to the alias of 19-year-old killer Isaac Calver appeared online hours after prison chiefs ordered removal of the original.

Differing only by an underscore from the blacklisted username, the replica boasted that ‘no one’ could stop access to prohibited mobile phones in prison.

The account had gained almost 100 followers when the comment was posted beneath a screenshot of an article exposing Calver’s use of social media while on trial for murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

The original Instagram account featured photos of the teen on remand at HMP Chelmsford during a trial that culminated in his conviction for killing 17-year-old Tavis, with four others, at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Officials promised to launch an urgent investigation after the account was blocked.

Since then, it has emerged that the Instagram account of codefendant Callum Plaats was updated with a photo of the 23-year-old in jail the weekend before he was convicted of manslaughter.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “This kind of activity is in danger of stirring emotions and could escalate unnecessarily.

“I find this lack of humanity offensive.”

Calver, of Firmin Close, was among three defendants to appear in YTBYTN videos featuring members of the JBlock gang.

Known as ‘Flex’, he recorded ‘trap’ music with Aristote Yenge, 23, also known as ‘Gio’, and Kyreis Davies, 17, who went by the name ‘Youngz’.

All three were convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, along with Adebayo Amusa, 20, known to peers as ‘Snipes’.

Plaats was known as ‘Chico’, but did not appear in the videos, nor did Leon Glasgow, 42, cleared of murder and manslaughter.

The Prison Service said it was investing £2 million to find and block mobiles, and that prisoners found using a mobile could face extra time behind bars.

A further a £30m was invested in security measures to disrupt gang activity in prisons last week.

A spokesman said: “We have taken down this second Instagram account and the repeated use of a mobile phone in prison will not go unpunished.”