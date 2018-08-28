Tavis murder trial adjourned until Monday

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

The trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis-Spencer-Aitkens has been adjourned until Monday.

The jury heard the prosecution opening of the case on Wednesday and Thursday and it is expected that prosecution witnesses will start giving evidence on Monday morning.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.They all deny murdering 17-year-old Tavis on June 2.

It has been alleged that Tavis was “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group.

The court has heard that Tavis was friends with a group of men from the Nacton area of Ipswich called ‘Neno’ which had “heated rivalry” with the ‘J-Block’ group from the Jubilee Park area of the town.

It has been alleged that Tavis was attacked as a result of what the J-Block group perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between members of both groups in Ipswich town centre.