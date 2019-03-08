Partly Cloudy

Tavis jury begins fourth day of deliberations in murder trial

PUBLISHED: 10:19 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 11 March 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has started its fourth day of deliberations at Ipswich Crown Court.

The jury panel began its discussions last Tuesday, March 5 and spent Wednesday and Thursday in retirement.

The court did not sit on the case on Friday (March 8) and the jury returned to court today and restarted its deliberations at 9.15am.

Before the court are Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They have all denied murdering Tavis in Packard Avenue, Ipswich on June 2.

During the trial the prosecution has alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial started in November.

