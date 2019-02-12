Heavy Rain

Tavis jury sent home after day of deliberations

PUBLISHED: 15:45 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 06 March 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has been sent home after a day of deliberations at Ipswich Crown Court.

The jury panel began its deliberations yesterday (Tuesday, March 5) and was sent home for the day at 3.30pm today (Wednesday) without reaching any verdicts.

The panel will return to court tomorrow morning (Thursday) to continue its deliberations.

Before the court are Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They have all denied murdering Tavis in Packard Avenue, Ipswich on June 2.

During the trial the prosecution has alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial started in November.

