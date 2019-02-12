Accused Tavis killers ‘hunted their prey and showed no mercy’, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

The killers of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens “acted like a pack” by hunting down their prey and showing no mercy when they attacked him, it has been claimed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In his closing speech to the jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering 17-year-old Tavis, prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC said the case centred around two rival gangs from opposite sides of the town with a “mutual hatred” for each other.

He said the J-Block gang from the Jubilee Park part of Ipswich and the rival Neno gang from the Nacton area would stop at nothing to “get one over each other” and the death of one of their members was inevitable.

In his speech to the jury, Mr Glasgow said: “Few of you could have imagined that a summons for jury service would have seen you immersed in a world of young men who see drug dealing as a way of bettering themselves, who run with gangs because they seem to have nothing better to do, who make music that glorifies crime and who fight with their rivals simply because they live in different post codes.”

“The scourge of knife crime that has blighted so many towns and cities across the UK, the stories of gang violence and post code killings that we have all read about are it seems in fact much closer to home than we might like to think.

“Tragically Ipswich is no different to anywhere else,” he said.

“This case is at its heart as simple a tale to understand as it is tragic to relate.

“Two rival gangs who come from opposite sides of the town, two rival gangs who have developed a mutual hatred for each other, two rival gangs who have fought and hurt each other, and two rival gangs who will stop at nothing to get one over each other.

“The death of one of their members was perhaps inevitable because neither gang wanted to back down and neither gang wanted to lose face.

“Thus it was that they taunted each other, insulted each other and fought with each other until eventually someone was murdered.

“Tragically for Tavis’ parents, he was the victim - attacked only yards from the safety of his family home, attacked in broad daylight and attacked by a group who were armed and against whom he stood no chance.

“The cowardly nature of their violence, where an armed group launch a surprise attack on a defenceless individual, is made we suggest all the more shocking when you realise that his attackers must have assumed that no one would want to speak out against them – why else would they feel confident of doing what they did in the middle of the day and on a residential street.

“These defendants acted like a pack. They hunted their prey and they showed no mercy.

“Anyone who joined the chase knew what was going to happen, and anyone who was present in Packard Avenue is as guilty of Tavis’s death as the next person.

“It does not matter whether they used a weapon, threw a punch or a kick, drove the getaway van or cycled one of the outriding bikes. They were all in it together and they are all guilty of murder,” claimed Mr Glasgow.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address have denied murdering 17-year-old Tavis in Packard Avenue on June 2 last year.

The trial started at the end of November and at the conclusion of Mr Glasgow’s speech, the jury will hear closing speeches from barristers representing the six defendants in the case.

The jury will retire to consider their verdicts after a summing up by the trial judge, Martyn Levett.

During his speech Mr Glasgow claimed that several hours before the attack on Tavis two members of J-Block had lost face during a confrontation with two members of Neno by running and hiding in “Lush”in Ipswich town centre.

He claimed that within 15mins of their escape, the J-Block troops were being rallied and those who were able to help met in Alderman Park where a plan was made.

“A plan to go in search of the rival gang and to seek revenge - a plan to use two spotters on bikes who could quickly ride through their rival’s territory and identify a potential target, a plan to use an unremarkable delivery van to take them to and from the scene, a plan to use a driver who could be trusted and who was happy to help in order to fund his drug addiction, and a plan to go in numbers, to go tooled up and to go ready for lethal violence.

“Thus it was that quiet residential street in Ipswich was to become the scene of a brutal murder, was to so see at least four young men chase after Tavis, was to see at least two of that group armed with weapons and was to see Tavis stabbed again and again and again.

“Why? All because J-Block had to do something in response to the incident in Lush.

“The behaviour of these defendants that afternoon is shocking and quite rightly should be condemned.

“The senseless and horrific attack upon Tavis is so violent that it is hard to believe that anyone can do that to another person and undoubtedly provokes feelings of outrage. The loss felt by Tavis’s family and friends must evoke a sense of sympathy in anyone that considers what they have gone through.”

However Mr Glasgow warned the jury that emotional reactions such as shock and sympathy or like and dislike played no part in their duty.

“You need to put your feelings aside when you enter your jury room. You must judge this case on the evidence and that is what we ask you to do - nothing else.

“But the evidence, we suggest, can only take you in one direction.

“It proves beyond any doubt that these six defendants went out that afternoon ready and willing to respond with immediate and lethal force - six defendants who were armed and were quite prepared to use their weapons to inflict serious or fatal injury and six defendants who have done all they could either to excuse or to lie about what happened that afternoon,” he said.

The case continues.