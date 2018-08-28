Accused said ‘What murder?’ when arrested over Tavis’ death

A man accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer Aitkens said: “What murder?” when he was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the killing, a court has heard.

Police in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, after Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was found dead Picture: ARCHANT Police in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, after Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was found dead Picture: ARCHANT

Adebayo Amusa, 20, was at a house in Great Gipping Street, Ipswich, on July 24 when police arrested him on suspicion of being involved in the supply of drugs, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Once at Martlesham police investigation unit he was further arrested on suspicion of 17-year-old Tavis’s murder and after being cautioned he allegedly said: “ What murder?”

In a prepared statement, he denied being in the van that was allegedly used to take some of the defendants to the scene of the killing in the Nacton area of Ipswich on June 2.

However, he said his fingerprints would be in the van because he knew the van driver and had sat in it prior to June 2.

Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed addres have all denied murdering Tavis, who died after he was stabbed 15 times.

It has been alleged that Tavis was “butchered” to death as a result of ill-feeling between two rival groups.

The alleged attack took place at around 4.45pm on June 2 in Packard Avenue, Ipswich.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, has alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of what the “J-Block” group, from Jubilee Park area of Ipswich and the “Neno” group from the Nacton area and the IP3 postcode, perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’s friends in Lush earlier on June 2.

Mr Glasgow alleged that the fact that members of “Neno” had confronted the “J-Block” members so close to their home turf and the fact that the “J-Block” members had run and hidden rather than stood their ground gave the moral victory to Neno.

He alleged that following the row members of “J-Block” travelled to the Nacton estate area of Ipswich to get revenge.

The trial has now been adjourned until January 7.