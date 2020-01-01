Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

One of the men convicted for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich has had his sentence reduced following an appeal in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kyreis Davies, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, was found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED Kyreis Davies, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, was found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Kyreis Davies, who was 17 at the time of his conviction, was sentenced to life with a minimum 21 years following the murder of Tavis, 17, in 2018.

The 17-year-old was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle by a group of men as he walked along Packard Avenue in Ipswich.

Davies’ appeal was heard at the Court of Appeal in London by Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon, on Wednesday morning, April 29.

His hearing was successful, leading TRH Lord Burnett to reduce his sentence to 16 years.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Lord Burnett reduced his sentence by five years based on him being 16 at the time of the murder.

Davies, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, was one of four young men to be convicted of his murder, while Callum Plaats, 23, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter.

All five defendants denied being involved in the killing before being sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court almost one year to the day, on April 30 2019.

Neville Aitkens, Tavis’ father, said “Absolutely devastated, I did not expect it to turn out the way it has turned out.

Five people found guilty of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats, Isaac Calver, Aristote Yenge, and Adebayo Amusa. Five people found guilty of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats, Isaac Calver, Aristote Yenge, and Adebayo Amusa.

“It shouldn’t matter what age you are, if you commit murder, you should do the time.”

Roxanne Chudleigh, an anti-knife campaigner and founder of Ipswich Against Gangs, added: “I don’t know what to say in honesty, other than that I am just absolutely disgusted.”

Ms Chudleigh also launched the “Knives Take Lives” campaign following the teenager’s death, which alongside Ipswich Against Gangs has been supported by Suffolk Constabulary, police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt.

Also serving life sentences for his murder are:

Isaac Calver, 19, of St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, who must serve a minimum term of 21 years.

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich who was given a minimum of 25 years.

Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, east London, was given a minimum of 23 years.