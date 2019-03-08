E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Family set to remember Tavis with special sports day

PUBLISHED: 16:48 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 17 August 2019

The sports day fundraiser will be a fitting way to remember Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The sports day fundraiser will be a fitting way to remember Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Ipswich community are being asked to rally their teams together and step up to the challenge of the Tav's Life sports day fundraiser.

Sharon Box, mother of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens and his aunt Sinade Brown set up the sports day last year Picture: ARCHANTSharon Box, mother of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens and his aunt Sinade Brown set up the sports day last year Picture: ARCHANT

The annual event was started last year by the mother and auntie of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens who was murdered in broad daylight in June, 2018.

Following on from the success of the first Tav's Life sports day it will again take place in Murrayfield Park in Ipswich, starting at midday on Sunday, September 1.

When they set up the sports day last year, Tavis's mother Sharon Box said her son was a "great, talented footballer" who loved basketball, running and swimming - and the event would be a fitting way to remember him.

Money raised from the sports day will go to the Tav's Life project which has the aim of keeping young people off the streets.

More information about entering a team for the sports day or heading to Murrayfield Park to support the event can be found on the TavsLife Facebook page.



Read more: 'I don't want Tavis to be forgotten' - Murdered teen's family organise sports fundraiser in his memory

